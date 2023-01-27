LESSONS FROM A HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR

Human rights activist and Holocaust survivor, Vera Sharav, joins Del in studio to talk about her unspeakable childhood in a Romanian concentration camp, and draws comparisons to this incredibly dark time in history to how current day governments worldwide are systematically stripping citizens of rights and freedoms.
#VeraSharav #HolocaustRemembrance
POSTED: January 27, 2023
