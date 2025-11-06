BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 46: The Kings of Israel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
20 views • 2 days ago

The worship of the golden calves was so deeply ingrained among the Israelites that the knowledge of God had vanished. The Godhead intervened by sending four prophets with the express purpose of guiding the northern kingdom back to the Lord.

The problem was that the next four kings followed Lucifer. The nation prospered under the reign of Jeroboam II as he took back land from Syria. Cities were enlarged, businesses flourished, and a wealthy upper class emerged.

Drunkenness and immorality were the focus and Hosea told the people that judgment was coming. Zachariah became the next king, but he was assassinated after just six months by Shallum, who in turn was executed by Menahem a month later.

He went on to reign for 10 years, but things did not go well as Assyria set its sights on Israel after defeating Syria. Menahem negotiated an enormous bribe of silver to avoid war. The question remained, how much longer would the Godhead allow the northern kingdom to operate?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1835.pdf

RLJ-1835 -- NOVEMBER 21, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


