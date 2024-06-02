Hitler's Attempt @ Russia, Part 4 - The Germanic Wave of 1943, Zitadelle

"At the beginning of May, however, Hitler decided - against the advice of the two army group commanders - to postpone 'Citadel' till June, by which time, he hoped, our armored divisions would be stronger still after being fitted out with new tanks.... The whole idea had been to attack before the enemy had replenished his forces and got over the reverses of the winter." - von Manstein





"The only successful military commander is the one who can think ahead.... I considered it only right for an army group to think four to eight weeks ahead - unlike the Supreme Command, which never seemed to look any further than the next three days." - von Manstein