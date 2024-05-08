Create New Account
Putin Orders Tactical Nuclear Drills, Israel Launches Rafah Offensive & Who's Who?
The Appearance
Published 21 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 5.7.2024


PUTIN ORDERS TACTICAL NUCLEAR DRILLS

https://www.rt.com/russia/597049-putin-orders-tactical-nuclear-drills/


ISRAEL LAUNCHES RAFAH OFFENSIVE

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/07/israel-launches-rafah-offensive-start-mission-eliminate-hamas


MTG URGES AMERICA TO BRACE FOR SUMMER OF JIHAD

https://loudobbs.com/news/get-ready-marjorie-taylor-greene-urges-america-to-brace-for-a-summer-of-jihad-funded-by-bidens-donors/


44 SENATORS CALL ON BIDEN TO REJECT TWO TOTALITARIAN AGREEMENTS

https://loudobbs.com/news/44-senators-call-on-biden-to-reject-two-totalitarian-agreements-that-surrender-u-s-sovereignty-to-who/


SENATE PASSESREAUTHORIZATION SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM

https://www.npr.org/2024/04/20/1246076114/senate-passes-reauthorization-surveillance-program-fisa


PANDEMIC TREATY WILL HAND W.H.O. KEYS TO GLOBAL GOVN'T

https://off-guardian.org/2022/04/19/pandemic-treaty-will-hand-who-keys-to-global-government/


GLOBALISTS SOLUTION TO PANDEMIC...A NEW TREATY

https://leohohmann.com/2021/04/01/globalists-solution-to-pandemic-a-new-treaty-that-would-essentially-create-a-world-government/


DOD MEETS RESISTANCE TRYING TO SEIZE THE NATIONAL GUARD

https://www.independentsentinel.com/dod-meets-resistance-as-they-try-to-seize-the-national-guard/


NEW CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY IN 12-24 MONTHS

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/swift-planning-launch-new-central-bank-digital-currency-platform-12-24-months-2024-03-25/


CHINESE ILLEGALS APPREHENDED AT SOUTHERN U.S. BORDER

https://www.wnd.com/2024/05/chinese-illegals-apprehended-southern-border-2-days-2021/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


