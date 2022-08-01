DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 1AUG22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 156-157 (29-30/7) Summary - Sevastapol Navy Day Cancelled Due to Drone Strike

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https://youtu.be/N1U6tw0OWJU
This is a summary / SITREP of Day 156-157's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the morning (ukraine time) of Day 158 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.
00:00 Intro
01:10 Crossborder Shelling at Lomakovka
02:48 Russian Ka-52 shot down (location unknown) by 93rd OMB Kholodnyi Yar
04:16 Ukrainian UAV strike on Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastapol
06:21 Russia strikes train station at Pokrovsk
08:32 Mykolaiv Front (Antonovskiy Bridge currently being repaired by the Russians)
09:03 Mykolaiv Front (Alleged Ukrainian offensive from Oleksandrivka)
11:11 Davydiv Brid Front
12:04 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian MiG-29 shot down near Kryvyi Rih)
12:58 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian forces captured Olhynye?)
14:07 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian recon attempt near Zolota Balka - Khreshchenivka)
15:00 Zaporizhzhia Line (Fighting reported at Velyka Novosilka)
15:29 Donetsk Front (Fighting reported at Pavlivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Vodyane, Spartak, Avdiivka)
20:01 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Travneve, Semyhirya)
21:22 Bakhmut Front (Capture of Vershyna invalidated; Fighting reported at Vershyna, Zaitseve)
23:27 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Soledar)
25:45 Siversk Front
26:28 Izyum Front (Fighting in the area of Dolyna, near Dmytrivka)
27:28 Kharkiv Front (Existence of any Ukrainian position on the eastern bank of Siverskyi Donets River is invalidated)
28:19 Kharkiv Front (Ukraine MoD claims control of Rubizhne)
28:55 Kharkiv Front (Fighting reported at Vesele, Cherkaski Tyshky)
29:48 Kharkiv Front (Ukrainian forces secured Prudyanka)
30:18 Conclusion
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