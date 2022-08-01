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DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 1AUG22 - [Ukraine SITREP] Day 156-157 (29-30/7) Summary - Sevastapol Navy Day Cancelled Due to Drone Strike
Delacabra
Delacabra
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68 views • August 01, 2022

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This is a summary / SITREP of Day 156-157's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we "start off" the day in the morning (ukraine time) of Day 158 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.


00:00 Intro

01:10 Crossborder Shelling at Lomakovka

02:48 Russian Ka-52 shot down (location unknown) by 93rd OMB Kholodnyi Yar

04:16 Ukrainian UAV strike on Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastapol

06:21 Russia strikes train station at Pokrovsk

08:32 Mykolaiv Front (Antonovskiy Bridge currently being repaired by the Russians)

09:03 Mykolaiv Front (Alleged Ukrainian offensive from Oleksandrivka)

11:11 Davydiv Brid Front

12:04 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian MiG-29 shot down near Kryvyi Rih)

12:58 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian forces captured Olhynye?)

14:07 Kryvyi Rih Front (Ukrainian recon attempt near Zolota Balka - Khreshchenivka)

15:00 Zaporizhzhia Line (Fighting reported at Velyka Novosilka)

15:29 Donetsk Front (Fighting reported at Pavlivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Vodyane, Spartak, Avdiivka)

20:01 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Travneve, Semyhirya)

21:22 Bakhmut Front (Capture of Vershyna invalidated; Fighting reported at Vershyna, Zaitseve)

23:27 Bakhmut Front (Fighting reported at Soledar)

25:45 Siversk Front

26:28 Izyum Front (Fighting in the area of Dolyna, near Dmytrivka)

27:28 Kharkiv Front (Existence of any Ukrainian position on the eastern bank of Siverskyi Donets River is invalidated)

28:19 Kharkiv Front (Ukraine MoD claims control of Rubizhne)

28:55 Kharkiv Front (Fighting reported at Vesele, Cherkaski Tyshky)

29:48 Kharkiv Front (Ukrainian forces secured Prudyanka)

30:18 Conclusion


You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine


Twitter: https://twitter.com/defensepolitics

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Other DPA Youtube Channels:

DPA Main Channel: http://youtube.com/DefensePoliticsAsia

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Keywords
russiabidenputinukrainedonetskdonbasszelenskylprukrainewarluhanskukrainerussiawardprrussianinvasionrussianukrainianwarsevastapol navy day
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