FLASHBACK THE COVERUP: 2020 Ballot Counterfeiting - Raffensperger knew. Trump was right

Catherine Engelbrecht - How inaccurate voter rolls impacted election outcomes:





364,000 ineligible voters were on the rolls in November 2020 in Georgia just based on residency alone, 67,000 of them voted





And Raffensperger knew and covered it up on the phone call with President Trump





#TrumpWon





THE FINAL VOTE NUMBERS CLAIMED IN GEORGIA WERE :

2,473,633 FOR BIDEN

2,461,854 FOR TRUMP

THE DIFFERENCE WAS 11,779 VOTES.

OKAY. NOW IT'S KNOWN THAT THERE WERE AT LEAST 100,000 BOGUS BALLOTS (ALL FAVORING BIDEN).

THIS CLAIM WAS NEVER ALLOWED TO BE ADJUDICATED - NEVER SEEN BY A JUDGE!!

TRUMP WAS SHOWN THIS.





Paul Sperry Aug 24 2023:

BREAKING: New FOIA records reveal Fulton election officials in 2020 deputized 100s of anti-Trump Dems from ACLU, gave them power to process absentee ballot apps rec'd thru online portals & then equipped ACLU poll workers w/ iPads to cancel absentee ballots w/o county supervision









Rob Cunningham | KUWL.show Dec 15, 2023:

🚨GEORGIA FRAUD CONFIRMED🚨

Georgia Governor @BrianKempGA’s Legal Team has formally notified Georgia SOS Brad Raffensperger @BradForGASOS of Recording and Publishing Factually False Results concerning the 2020 Presidential Election, to include 17,852 INVALID “VOTES” recorded from @FultonInfo County, ALONE!









Rasmussen Reports @Rasmussen_Poll Dec. 16, 2023:

Georgia's Secretary of State Cancels Already Scheduled Public Meeting On 2020 Recount Fraud.





New from @EmeraldRobinson Dec. 16, 2023:

Georgia's Secretary of State Cancels Public Meeting On 2020 Recount Fraud!

https://emerald.tv/p/georgias-secretary-of-state-cancels?r=2d06&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web