Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
9.26.2022 - Tracking US Navy P8 over Nord Stream Pipelines Before Detonations - By Monkey Werx
45 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

Read Seymour Hersh’s recent article "How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline" (linked below). He seems to be spot-on except for: "On September 26, 2022, a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane made a seemingly routine flight and dropped a sonar buoy." Rather, the P8 which dropped the buoy appears to have originated from the United States. Great analysis by Monkey Werx in this video! That said, dropping a sonar buoy to remotely detonate explosives that were pre-planted on the pipelines makes far more sense than dropping a High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability (HAAWC) system as Monkey Werx first speculated. Regardless, the illegitimate and criminal Biden regime has obviously committed an act of war against both Russia and Europe. Between this crime, the U.S. funded Chinese and Ukrainian bioweapon labs, the global plandemic, the DoD run global COVID response, and the deadly bioweapon injections, maybe it is time to call for international war crime tribunals before we have a nuclear war!!!

 

(Feb 8, 2023) Seymour Hersh article: "How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline": https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream


(Sept. 2022) Monkey Werx article: "The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sabotage":   https://www.monkeywerxus.com/blog/the-nord-stream-2-pipeline-sabotage?rq=duck


Full Monkey Werx "SITREP 10.3.22 - The HAAWC Missile System - If it looks like a duck!": https://www.monkeywerxus.com/blog/the-nord-stream-2-pipeline-sabotage?rq=duck

Keywords
americamilitarysabotagerussiaanalysiswarjoe bidennavyeuropedemolitionact of warpipelineseymour hershmonkey werxnord streamp8

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket