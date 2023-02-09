9.26.2022 - Tracking US Navy P8 over Nord Stream Pipelines Before Detonations - By Monkey Werx

Read Seymour Hersh’s recent article "How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline" (linked below). He seems to be spot-on except for: "On September 26, 2022, a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane made a seemingly routine flight and dropped a sonar buoy." Rather, the P8 which dropped the buoy appears to have originated from the United States. Great analysis by Monkey Werx in this video! That said, dropping a sonar buoy to remotely detonate explosives that were pre-planted on the pipelines makes far more sense than dropping a High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability (HAAWC) system as Monkey Werx first speculated. Regardless, the illegitimate and criminal Biden regime has obviously committed an act of war against both Russia and Europe. Between this crime, the U.S. funded Chinese and Ukrainian bioweapon labs, the global plandemic, the DoD run global COVID response, and the deadly bioweapon injections, maybe it is time to call for international war crime tribunals before we have a nuclear war!!!





(Feb 8, 2023) Seymour Hersh article: "How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline": https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream





(Sept. 2022) Monkey Werx article: "The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Sabotage": https://www.monkeywerxus.com/blog/the-nord-stream-2-pipeline-sabotage?rq=duck





Full Monkey Werx "SITREP 10.3.22 - The HAAWC Missile System - If it looks like a duck!": https://www.monkeywerxus.com/blog/the-nord-stream-2-pipeline-sabotage?rq=duck