Sen. Josh Hawley's Reality Check on WH extreme environmentalist energy policies
Published 18 hours ago

Sen. Josh Hawley's Reality Check on WH extreme environmentalist energy policies


WOW. REALITY check from Sen. Josh Hawley

Joe Biden’s extreme environmentalist energy policies are reliant on foreign and Communist Chinese child slave labor — They would rather that, than American jobs.


@HawleyMO

https://x.com/HawleyMO/status/1707438794205470817?s=20

Keywords
global warminggreen new dealclimate hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

