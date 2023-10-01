Sen. Josh Hawley's Reality Check on WH extreme environmentalist energy policies
WOW. REALITY check from Sen. Josh Hawley
Joe Biden’s extreme environmentalist energy policies are reliant on foreign and Communist Chinese child slave labor — They would rather that, than American jobs.
@HawleyMO
https://x.com/HawleyMO/status/1707438794205470817?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.