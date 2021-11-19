Another day another front line worker speaks the truth – No one dies from covid, people die from VAXX

Another day another front line worker speaks the truth – No one dies from covid, people die from VAXXMARK STEELE CHANNEL, [18.11.2021 16:16] [ Video ] ANOTHER DAY ANOTHER FRONT LINE WORKER SPEAKS HER TRUTH - THE STATE ARE PLANNING A MASS MURDER AGENDA - WAKE UP PEOPLE AND BE THE RESISTANCEAnother brave but, as overwhelming majority of “heathcare” workers NOT understanding what's really going on - There's no such thing as a virus and there's no such thing as covid. It's all comes from the genocide vaccine, that has graphene oxide and nanoparticle to change your DNA frequency, and those that have taken this biological weapon vaccine, will have a qr code. Just like Monsanto owns the patent to gmo's. You will now be Merchandise, just like in the store. This biological weapon is genocide against all humanity!!!! Keep your own DNA frequency! Detox from all heavy metals from your body. Everything is being connected to 5g death towers.mirrored from: