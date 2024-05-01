Viktor Orbán | Progressive liberals will stop at nothing to stay in power

Hungary PM Viktor Orbán | Progressive liberals will stop at nothing to defend their positions of power. Our adversaries sit in the seats of power, at the head of institutions, and—instead of serving the common good—plot how to get rid of us. This is the situation in which we must win in 2024. And we will win! #CPACHungary2024
@PM_ViktorOrban
