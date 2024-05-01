Create New Account
Viktor Orbán | Progressive liberals will stop at nothing to stay in power
Published 19 hours ago

Hungary PM Viktor Orbán   |  Progressive liberals will stop at nothing to defend their positions of power. Our adversaries sit in the seats of power, at the head of institutions, and—instead of serving the common good—plot how to get rid of us. This is the situation in which we must win in 2024. And we will win! #CPACHungary2024


@PM_ViktorOrban

Keywords
hungarypm viktor orbancpac hungary 2024

