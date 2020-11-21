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Technology as a Weapon Asymmetric Warfare
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19 views • November 21, 2020
I worked really hard to cover as many aspects as I could but not make it terribly long. I cover how the ubiquity of technology is often confused with safety of it. The things we put into our minds do have an effect. We are barraged with filth from the moment we awake. If we choose to unplug we will still face effects from dangerous frequencies that surround us like an enemy army. You should reassess even the most mundane use of advanced technology after watching this video.
I guess this video is partially blocked. go figure!
I guess this video is partially blocked. go figure!
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