X22 REPORT Ep. 2951a - The People Are Not Buying The Biden Economic Narrative, Agenda Failing

X 22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2951a - Dec 18, 2022
The People Are Not Buying The Biden Economic Narrative, Agenda Failing
The people are not buying the GND, the people do not want to spend money each month on climate change. It is now costing more to charge your car in Norway compared to gas. The people say the economy is getting worse.
