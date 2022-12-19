Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2951a - The People Are Not Buying The Biden Economic Narrative, Agenda Failing
X 22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2951a - Dec 18, 2022

The People Are Not Buying The Biden Economic Narrative, Agenda Failing

The people are not buying the GND, the people do not want to spend money each month on climate change. It is now costing more to charge your car in Norway compared to gas. The people say the economy is getting worse.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reporteconomic agenda

