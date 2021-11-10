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Halloween Dream: Judgement and the Liability of the Harlot Church and Government
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32 views • November 10, 2021
Halloween night dream and interpretation. Is judgement certain and who is the cause.
It is not what you think. But it is much easier for the masses to point a finger at government than to look inward and make the changes God requires.
It is not what you think. But it is much easier for the masses to point a finger at government than to look inward and make the changes God requires.
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