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If Veronica dies 2nite I promise we will hold all those at the hospital and the 16th precinct responsible for her murder.pleaae continue to pray for her and the family
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146 views • September 13, 2021
If Veronica dies 2nite I promise we will hold all those at the hospital and the 16th precinct responsible for her murder.pleaae continue to pray for her and the family
The police are saying it is up to the hospital administrator to make the decision in the morning to release her. Her people are saying she may not make it till morning as they are withholding nutrition. Her power of atty and a waiting ambulance were waiting outside and refused entry. Police are guarding hospital have locked the doors and making people leave property. Hospital not answering phone. Police doing nothing.
The police are saying it is up to the hospital administrator to make the decision in the morning to release her. Her people are saying she may not make it till morning as they are withholding nutrition. Her power of atty and a waiting ambulance were waiting outside and refused entry. Police are guarding hospital have locked the doors and making people leave property. Hospital not answering phone. Police doing nothing.
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