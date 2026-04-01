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Prof. James Giordano Synthetic Biology-nanotechnology -N³, Electromagnetic Waves
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4k0Z_z6m9o


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https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2039088409159913741?s=20




IF YOU IGNORE THIS YOU ARE FOOLISH! CHECK THE DESCRIPTION! https://rumble.com/v77vz68-if-you-ignore-this-you-are-foolish-check-the-description.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


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https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924




Converging Technologies


for Improving Human Performance


NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,


INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE


SCIENCE


NSF/DOC-sponsored report


Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science


Foundation


June 2002


https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf


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.


Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society


Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892






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https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575




Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a










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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf


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https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497




Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain


Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee


United Nations A/HRC/60/63


8 September–3 October 2025


https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63


https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63






















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How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???




Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??




Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???




🙈🤐😵‍💫


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https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm






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https://x.com/i/status/2022861859196428380




DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM


December 2009


Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering


https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf


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https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878

Keywords
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