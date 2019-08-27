© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apocalypse Soon (2030): Robin Sage, Jade Helm Are Training Citizens for SmartCity Tyranny
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • August 27, 2019
Francis Ford Coppola is working on a film, Megalopolis, a utopian vision of megacities. The Pentagon has already filmed its vision of a dystopian future in megacities and they are training to fight in American cities as Americans are being trained to accept life in a “smart” prison — the SmartCities of the future. David Knight talks about Robin Sage, Jade Helm and what he reported on firsthand 5 years ago — training facilities for American urban asymmetric warfare.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.