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Judge Orders Pfizer Vaxx Data Released In 8 Months – NOT 75 Years!
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72 views • January 10, 2022
The Jimmy Dore Show


A Texas judge has ruled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must release thousands of documents relating to the approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in a timely period lasting no more than eight months, as opposed to the 75 years that the agency had argued would be required to make the pertinent materials available to the public.

Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the decision and the FDA's preposterous arguments against releasing the documents.

Read more here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-eight-months-produce-pfizer-safety-data/

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#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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fdavaccinejudge orderspfizervaxxthe jimmy dore showcomirnatydata released8 months75 years
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