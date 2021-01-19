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Dr. David Martin Releases 'The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier" | 205 Pages, 22 Years of Research
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634 views • January 19, 2021
Download PDF: "The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier" https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Martin World youtube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
Original title: Butterfly of the Week, 18 January 2021: The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Martin World youtube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
Original title: Butterfly of the Week, 18 January 2021: The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier
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