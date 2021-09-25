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⚠️ NYC Sanitation trashed a business, destroying produce in a food desert, throwing in a garbage truck
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131 views • September 25, 2021
In the middle of a pandemic, in the Bronx where 1 in 5 don't have enough to eat this is beyond criminal.
This family is just trying to run a small business, and sell affordable fruits & veggies.
This family is just trying to run a small business, and sell affordable fruits & veggies.
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