Voice of the Patriots: Micah Beckwith

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Micah and his wife, Susan, have been serving Hamilton County and surrounding areas for over 15 years as a pastor and small business owner. He is a graduate of Huntington University with a degree in business and economics. Micah is passionate about helping others unlock their God-given talents and he enjoys sharing his deep understanding of American history with others.