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Voice of the Patriots: Micah Beckwith
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Micah and his wife, Susan, have been serving Hamilton County and surrounding areas for over 15 years as a pastor and small business owner. He is a graduate of Huntington University with a degree in business and economics. Micah is passionate about helping others unlock their God-given talents and he enjoys sharing his deep understanding of American history with others.

https://www.micahbeckwith.com/
Currently, Micah teaches a high-school constitutional literacy class for a Christian school in Carmel. He also co-hosts the popular podcast “Jesus, Sex and Politics” with Pastor Nathan Peternel. Together, they tackle tough cultural topics in our society and in the church.

Micah enjoys serving as a keynote speaker for several not-for-profit and community groups and over the past year has toured the state as an advocate for healthcare freedom.

Micah currently serves in leadership positions for several organizations, including:

• Noblesville Campus Pastor for Life Church
• Executive Director of Indiana Family Action PAC
• Co-Founder of Indiana Coalition Conservatives
• Indiana Chairman of U.S. Term Limits
• Executive Director of Hoosier Leadership Series

Micah and Susan live in Noblesville, where they are raising their two children.
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constitutionindianavoice of patriotsmicah beckwith
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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