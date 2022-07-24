Voice of the Patriots: Micah Beckwith

Micah and his wife, Susan, have been serving Hamilton County and surrounding areas for over 15 years as a pastor and small business owner. He is a graduate of Huntington University with a degree in business and economics. Micah is passionate about helping others unlock their God-given talents and he enjoys sharing his deep understanding of American history with others.

https://www.micahbeckwith.com/

Currently, Micah teaches a high-school constitutional literacy class for a Christian school in Carmel. He also co-hosts the popular podcast “Jesus, Sex and Politics” with Pastor Nathan Peternel. Together, they tackle tough cultural topics in our society and in the church.





Micah enjoys serving as a keynote speaker for several not-for-profit and community groups and over the past year has toured the state as an advocate for healthcare freedom.





Micah currently serves in leadership positions for several organizations, including:





• Noblesville Campus Pastor for Life Church

• Executive Director of Indiana Family Action PAC

• Co-Founder of Indiana Coalition Conservatives

• Indiana Chairman of U.S. Term Limits

• Executive Director of Hoosier Leadership Series





Micah and Susan live in Noblesville, where they are raising their two children.