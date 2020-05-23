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Watercolor - "It's Tandem Time!" - Easy Guide w Reference Photo
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2 views • May 23, 2020
Reference pic for this is at royalty free Unsplash. Photographer is Neora Aylon, link is https://unsplash.com/photos/D1FnP7Ucudg
Don't let the detail scare you away from this one. It overwhelmed me but I loved the picture, so I had to go for it and not think myself out of doing this. If we think too much about it being more detailed than one palm tree, our brains will explode, so just think about the fun, the practice, and the more experience you will get in drawing this out or tracing it to get it on your paper.
If you'll notice, my dimensions are not perfect. My faces KIND OF resemble the ones in the photo, if you squint, lol.
We are brave watercolor warriors. We are not afraid of trying more detailed paintings and using that experience to get better at watercolor. Learn from errors and focus on things you did that you liked and got right. It's never a failed attempt. It's more experience and learning more from experience!
La imagen de referencia para esto está en Unsplash libre de regalías. El fotógrafo es Neora Aylon, el enlace es https://unsplash.com/photos/D1FnP7Ucudg
No dejes que el detalle te asuste lejos de este. Me abrumaba, pero me encantó la imagen, así que tuve que ir y no pensar en hacerlo. Si pensamos demasiado en que sea más detallado que una palmera, nuestros cerebros explotarán, así que solo piense en la diversión, la práctica y la mayor experiencia que obtendrá al dibujar esto o rastrearlo para ponerlo en su papel . Si te das cuenta, mis dimensiones no son perfectas. Mis caras TIPO DE se parecen a las de la foto, si entrecerras los ojos, jajaja. Somos valientes guerreros de la acuarela. No tenemos miedo de probar pinturas más detalladas y usar esa experiencia para mejorar en la acuarela. Aprende de los errores y concéntrate en las cosas que hiciste que te gustaron y acertaron.
Music provided by joshwoodward.com
and mixitkit.co,
#watercolor #tutorial #sky #people #clouds #airplane #skydiving #clouds #clothes #man #girl #parachute
Don't let the detail scare you away from this one. It overwhelmed me but I loved the picture, so I had to go for it and not think myself out of doing this. If we think too much about it being more detailed than one palm tree, our brains will explode, so just think about the fun, the practice, and the more experience you will get in drawing this out or tracing it to get it on your paper.
If you'll notice, my dimensions are not perfect. My faces KIND OF resemble the ones in the photo, if you squint, lol.
We are brave watercolor warriors. We are not afraid of trying more detailed paintings and using that experience to get better at watercolor. Learn from errors and focus on things you did that you liked and got right. It's never a failed attempt. It's more experience and learning more from experience!
La imagen de referencia para esto está en Unsplash libre de regalías. El fotógrafo es Neora Aylon, el enlace es https://unsplash.com/photos/D1FnP7Ucudg
No dejes que el detalle te asuste lejos de este. Me abrumaba, pero me encantó la imagen, así que tuve que ir y no pensar en hacerlo. Si pensamos demasiado en que sea más detallado que una palmera, nuestros cerebros explotarán, así que solo piense en la diversión, la práctica y la mayor experiencia que obtendrá al dibujar esto o rastrearlo para ponerlo en su papel . Si te das cuenta, mis dimensiones no son perfectas. Mis caras TIPO DE se parecen a las de la foto, si entrecerras los ojos, jajaja. Somos valientes guerreros de la acuarela. No tenemos miedo de probar pinturas más detalladas y usar esa experiencia para mejorar en la acuarela. Aprende de los errores y concéntrate en las cosas que hiciste que te gustaron y acertaron.
Music provided by joshwoodward.com
and mixitkit.co,
#watercolor #tutorial #sky #people #clouds #airplane #skydiving #clouds #clothes #man #girl #parachute
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