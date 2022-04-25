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Restoring God's Authority
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20 views • April 25, 2022
These prophetic messages are preached by the casting of lots before the LORD to receive any two possible chapters from the Bible using 2 independent Random Bible applications. The 2 chapters confirm each other to be of God by the common theme discovered in those chapters which are far beyond coincidence when it happens consistently all the time. Today's message is longer because it is Sunday there is a longer message which is also on video at http://loverealized.com. It is on Psalms 42 and Psalms 50 and is 53 minutes and 36 seconds long. Preached usually immediately after a one-half hour of mediation on these two chapters.
Prophetic Message to the Churches
by the casting of lots before YAHWEH
Psalms 42 and Psalms 60
Total Length: 53.36
Introduction: 0 to 8.55
Worship Song: 8.55 to 14.42
Message: 14.42 to 53.26 (39.24 Long)
Prophetic Message to the Churches
by the casting of lots before YAHWEH
Psalms 42 and Psalms 60
Total Length: 53.36
Introduction: 0 to 8.55
Worship Song: 8.55 to 14.42
Message: 14.42 to 53.26 (39.24 Long)
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