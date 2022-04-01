The Ukraine War Has Become Putin’s Personal War, With the Costs Being Paid by Innocent People in Ukraine and Russia

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04/01/2022 Director of Britain’s electronic surveillance agencyJeremy Fleming: Russian soldiers are short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment, and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft. It’s become Putin’s personal war, with the costs being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and Russia.