Carl Higbie: The Biden administration is 'panicking'
Published 18 hours ago

Carl Higbie: The Biden administration is 'panicking'. On Thursday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl torched President Joe Biden for his recent interview with CNN, exposed the lies in President Joe Biden's interview, explained how Biden's border crisis puts strains on hospitals 

Keywords
frontlinenewsmaxcarl higbie

