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Canada: India's Ambassador, Trudeau, Truckers
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41 views • February 08, 2022
:57 India's Ambassador To Canada Just Tore Justin Trudeau A New A-Hole
:44 Canadian Truck Horns Ringing for Freedom are Labelled 'Terrorism' for Offending Ottawa Authoritarian City Officials
2:09 Trudeau Claims Truckers Only Hate Him Because He's Black
1:23 After a judge ruled that honking is now illegal in Ottawa, the truckers responded by honking.
1:21 HILARIOUS CANADIAN TRUCKER MEMES
5 Clips, 6:37.
Thumbnail: Mike Pence evacuating Justin Trudeau from Canada.
:44 Canadian Truck Horns Ringing for Freedom are Labelled 'Terrorism' for Offending Ottawa Authoritarian City Officials
2:09 Trudeau Claims Truckers Only Hate Him Because He's Black
1:23 After a judge ruled that honking is now illegal in Ottawa, the truckers responded by honking.
1:21 HILARIOUS CANADIAN TRUCKER MEMES
5 Clips, 6:37.
Thumbnail: Mike Pence evacuating Justin Trudeau from Canada.
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