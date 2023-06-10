Create New Account
'CELLPHONE INSANITY HAS ARRIVED IN AMERICA!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

MY WIFE AND I DO NOT USE CELLPHONES. WHY? WE DON'T WANT TO BE TRACKED OR HACKED BY THE GOVERNMENT OR CRIMINALS. BESIDES! THE DAMN THNGS CAUSE CANCER AND MAKES PEOPLE CHILDLESS. THAT BEING SAID, THE AVERAGE PERSON IS FAR TOO STUPID TO ACCEPT THE VAST DANGERS OF CELLPHONES. THE AVERAGE PERSON HAS TO LEARN THE HARD WAY AND AT TIMES IT COST THEM THEIR LIFE IN SOME INSTANCES. YOU USE A CELLPHONE AT YOUR OWN RISK...WAKEUP


Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

