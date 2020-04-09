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Shooting at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids Iowa!!
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149 views • April 09, 2020
Cedar Rapids Police are currently investigating a shooting at Bever Park. Callers reported a fight between 20 juveniles and several gunshots. Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No arrests have been made at this time!?
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