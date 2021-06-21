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American Airlines’ Massive Flight Cancellations - Vaxxed Pilots
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381 views • June 21, 2021
Jim Stone's comment from his website: "COVID VAX: American Airlines is so short pilots due to the vax that they are cutting flights. First, British airways announced pilot deaths and refused to admit it was the vax. Then India airways announced pilot deaths and did the same. Now American airlines skipped mentioning pilot deaths, and cut straight to canceling flights. FACT: if a passenger cannot fly after the vax, how can a pilot? NO BRAINER THERE."
Looking at published data, American is approaching 500 flight cancelations over the course of a four day period around this weekend:
On Friday, June 18, 2021, American canceled 83 flights
On Saturday, June 19, 2021, American canceled 123 flights
On Sunday, June 20, 2021, American canceled 167 flights
On Monday, June 21, 2021, American canceled 97 flights
onemileatatime.com/news/american-airlines-canceling-hundreds-of-flights/
Looking at published data, American is approaching 500 flight cancelations over the course of a four day period around this weekend:
On Friday, June 18, 2021, American canceled 83 flights
On Saturday, June 19, 2021, American canceled 123 flights
On Sunday, June 20, 2021, American canceled 167 flights
On Monday, June 21, 2021, American canceled 97 flights
onemileatatime.com/news/american-airlines-canceling-hundreds-of-flights/
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