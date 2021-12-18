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NO MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR THE UNJABBED IN QLD AUSTRALIA
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80 views • December 18, 2021
If you have not been jabbed and need medical treatment then tuff luck. You will be left to die. All this is for your health of course. We need to bring out the gallows now and put it to good use. Plenty of politician heads must roll.
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