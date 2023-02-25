U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 11 OF 13, CHEMTRAILS (B) ─ THE MAGIC CLOUDS

-- Aluminum and barium have special electromagnetic properties. Together they diffuse and strengthen electrical charges. Amy Worthington, T.J. Coles: Dumping tons of metallic particulate matter from aircraft has geo-engineered our planetary atmosphere into a highly charged, electrically conductive plasma useful for military projects.
Ted Aranda
https://www.raftd.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.