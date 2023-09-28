Create New Account
Incendio DEW attack in Argentina
Incendio, Mendoza, at Playa San Augustín, Argentina: incinerated. Reduced to carbon footprints. Narrator asks what that unrecognizable area is- It's a barrio- a shanty slum neighborhood. Looks like the same treatment as received by: Paradise, CA; Boulder, CO; Maui, Hi (see Maui DEW before and after https://rumble.com/v397z5n-maui-dew-before-during-after.html) and now Incendio, San Augustín, Argentina. Allegedly near a lithium mine, how convenient!


WHO'S NEXT?!?
