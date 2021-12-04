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2 Minutes Connecting the Dots on Why You Will Not Get the Truth from the Media or Government on COVID (or Meds)
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263 views • December 04, 2021
Excerpted from the Series - The Truth About COVID is this interview with Alec Zeck from Health Freedom for Humanity. Alec runs down the connections between the FDA, the Pharmaceutical Corps and the Media and why you will not get the truth from them if it casts any doubt about Big Pharma products.
As Alec puts it they (the govt and the media) are bought out and we have the receipts.
They are, and once you hear this you will know why that is true.
As Alec puts it they (the govt and the media) are bought out and we have the receipts.
They are, and once you hear this you will know why that is true.
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