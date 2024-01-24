Don't Trust Government ~ Comic Dave Smith & Peter McCormack: about feeling duped after Covid

🕵️🔎 Comic Dave Smith talks with Peter Mc Cormack about feeling duped after Covid, the need for wealthy elites to join the "Freedom Movement", and reasons for optimism going forward. 🔥

Dave Smith is a comedian and host of ‘Part Of The Problem Podcast’. In this interview, we discuss libertarianism, government responses to COVID and the political climate in the UK and US. We also reflect on economic challenges facing individuals, particularly the younger generation's struggle with housing affordability, whilst critiquing government control over money and how Bitcoin limits this power. The episode also covers the role of comedians in defending free speech.





Full podcast:

The Orange Pill with Dave Smith

https://youtu.be/Ls1_X_E3DJM