Greg Reese: The End of Oil & Gas in Biden’s America! [18.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Americans are being deliberately deprived of food and energy as part of the Globalist Great Reset!





Greg Reese - 764,299 views · Jun 18, 2022

https://banned.video/watch?id=62ad2ea9e80dab2bf0a5437f

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62ad2ea9e80dab2bf0a5437f

https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese



