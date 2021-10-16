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Walking around Parque Sabaneta in Colombia during the Festival of Plantains. Yes I had a few too many beers and am paying the price today Saturday.
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20 views • October 16, 2021
I try to stay away from all the fried foods here. No need to clog the arteries any more than necessary.
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