Parthenogenesis, The Twin Female From the Beginning. Once you REALLY SEE It, EVERYTHING Makes Sense

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/ESdCw88bqqQ
Quotation from original video description.... "This video just shows how obvious the most hidden TRUTH is Also the MOST OBVIOUS... The Inversion of the WORLD is the ANSWER to the World"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/