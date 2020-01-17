The Democratic Socialist Plan to DESTROY America (full documentary)

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This documentary uncovers the extreme danger of "Democratic Socialists of America" (DSA) who are actually communists pretending to be Democrats. These individuals seek the complete destruction of the United States of America, hoping to overrun it with hoards of illegal aliens. DSA activists seek the complete dismantling of border patrol and immigration protections, the shutting down of U.S. prisons (releasing all violent criminals into the streets) and the total destruction of the free market system, with centralized government taking over the entire economy.