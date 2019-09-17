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17Sep19 Snowden’s Book Teaser
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21 views • September 17, 2019
Ed Snowden’s amazing revelations ahead of his book release; shockwave throughout Washington not due to oil prices but THIS revelation about the Black Swan event for the military industrial complex; FDA, carcinogens & the cancer of the federal bureaucracy; new Epstein revelations & the pedi-network that threatens YOUR children; the Saudi Kingdom is on very shaky ground with internal problems in addition to the Yemen quagmire; Jurassic Swamp as GM mosquitoes backfire
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