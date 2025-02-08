The Book of Revelation - Part 18- "The Sixth Trumpet Brings the Second Terror" - Expository Reading

Revelation 9:13-21 NLT

Then the sixth angel blew his trumpet, and I heard a voice speaking from the four horns of the gold altar that stands in the presence of God. [14] And the voice said to the sixth angel who held the trumpet, "Release the four angels who are bound at the great Euphrates River." [15] Then the four angels who had been prepared for this hour and day and month and year were turned loose to kill one-third of all the people on earth. [16] I heard the size of their army, which was 200 million mounted troops. [17] And in my vision, I saw the horses and the riders sitting on them. The riders wore armor that was fiery red and dark blue and yellow. The horses had heads like lions, and fire and smoke and burning sulfur billowed from their mouths. [18] One-third of all the people on earth were killed by these three plagues-by the fire and smoke and burning sulfur that came from the mouths of the horses. [19] Their power was in their mouths and in their tails. For their tails had heads like snakes, with the power to injure people. [20] But the people who did not die in these plagues still refused to repent of their evil deeds and turn to God. They continued to worship demons and idols made of gold, silver, bronze, stone, and wood-idols that can neither see nor hear nor walk! [21] And they did not repent of their murders or their witchcraft or their sexual immorality or their thefts.