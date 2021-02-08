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European Leader Reacts to CCP Lockdown Reality (MIRRORED)
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267 views • February 08, 2021
European Leader Reacts to CCP Lockdown Reality (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ivor Cummins at:-
https://youtu.be/hwnF4oAUoVc
European leader reflects on the debacle! Download this video and feel free to upload everywhere: https://we.tl/t-7WIkfUs9gk
Analyses referred to are here: https://thefatemperor.com/published-p...
Thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Mirrored from You Tube channel Ivor Cummins at:-
https://youtu.be/hwnF4oAUoVc
European leader reflects on the debacle! Download this video and feel free to upload everywhere: https://we.tl/t-7WIkfUs9gk
Analyses referred to are here: https://thefatemperor.com/published-p...
Thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
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