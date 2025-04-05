A moment of pure honor & nostalgia: Russian soldiers surprised a Red Army tank commander veteran, Colonel Ivan Timofeevich with a restored T-34 tank & a ride around his neighborhood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A moment of pure honor and nostalgia:
Russian soldiers surprised a Red Army tank commander veteran—Colonel Ivan Timofeevich—with a restored T-34 tank and a ride around his neighborhood.
The tank crew saluted him, helped him aboard, and took him for a spin—just like the old days.
History lives. Gratitude endures.