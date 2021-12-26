Episode 1 - How to Disrupt And Destroy Neural Lace aka The Hydra

The Covid shots contain the eggs of Hydra Vulgaris, or possibly Hydra Linnaeus, an engineered chimeric polyp with parasitic functions similar to those of Toxoplasmosis, which can alter human behavior. People who had “Long Haul Covid” symptoms actually have the Hydra.



This thing is functionally immortal and has been found in both the vaccines and the PCR tests and there could be other injection or infestation vectors as well.



It absorbs graphene oxide, aluminum, stainless steel, DARPA hydrogel and other materials found in the vaccines, to create Neural Lace, a neural network inside of your fatty tissue, primarily in the back of your neck and along your spinal column.



If you can’t seem to fully relax your upper back and neck muscles or you have a tender spine then you might have the Hydra. It feels like muscle tightness that either won’t go away or can be pushed around inside your fatty tissue. It can move to any part of your body, but it prefers your spinal column. The cramp pain comes from the Hydra’s tentacles grabbing onto you inside your body. Once the Hydra has enough metals, those pains intensify as it is now grabbing you with metal tips.



The metal tips are there to interface with your spine. They are how it “plugs into you”. Once it works its way to your spinal column it masks the pain it causes so that it can’t be detected. In other areas, it can’t mask pain and, if it has metal tips, can cause intense pain.



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Ivermectin

Hydroxychloroquine

Mebendazole, Praziquantel or Fenbendazole

Chlorine Dioxide, or CIO2

Parabolish, an antiparasitic herbal cocktail.

Raw Garlic.

Honey cayenne Apple Cider Vinegar juice cleanse

Spicy and fermented food including Jalapenos, spicy kimchi and hot sauce.

Lotrimin Ultra topical

Korean Red Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba.

Metal cleanse formulas

Charcoal binders

Antioxidants.

Borax bath

Indica marijuana

Fenbendazole (oral)

Rooibos, a South African tea

Monolaurin, a supplement made from Coconuts.

L-lysine

Thuja Ocidentalis

Antiparasitic diet

Theragun Mini

Stretching routines

ASEA Redox