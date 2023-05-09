Create New Account
Is the Earth Flat?
Gideon's Sword
Published Yesterday |

Richard O'Wallace presents his take on the flat earth v. globe earth. This is presented in the same seminar as Dr John Gideon Hartnett's presentation "The Flat Earth Psyop" which may be viewed on this channel or at https://biblescienceforum.com/2023/05/02/the-flat-earth-psyop/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOR6GoTv2Wg - Jeff Williams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl6DbRoX9X4 - Midnight sun in the arctic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQlr366eels - Antarctica 24 hour sun

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsJxGpDmJrQ - Moving stars of the northern hemisphere

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huysYcz-AiQ - Moving stars of the southern hemisphere


earthflatglobe

