Is the Earth Flat?

Richard O'Wallace presents his take on the flat earth v. globe earth. This is presented in the same seminar as Dr John Gideon Hartnett's presentation "The Flat Earth Psyop" which may be viewed on this channel or at https://biblescienceforum.com/2023/05/02/the-flat-earth-psyop/
Video links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOR6GoTv2Wg - Jeff Williams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl6DbRoX9X4 - Midnight sun in the arctic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQlr366eels - Antarctica 24 hour sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsJxGpDmJrQ - Moving stars of the northern hemisphere
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huysYcz-AiQ - Moving stars of the southern hemisphere
