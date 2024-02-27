Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zelensky doesn’t Trust Ukrainians, his Bodyguards are all British Intel Officers.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2209 Subscribers
Shop now
117 views
Published Yesterday

Zelensky doesn’t trust Ukrainians with his security. His bodyguards are all British intel officers. According to people who worked with him, his bodyguards speak only English. Of course, after you've sent almost a million Ukrainians to death, you won’t trust them to protect you. #Ukraine #UkraineWar

Keywords
warukrainezelenskydeep state strongholdbritish intel officers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket