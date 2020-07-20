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Scaramucci: 'Republican for Biden' debates election talking points
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4 views • July 20, 2020
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci comments on his own political beliefs regarding the Republican party heading into the 2020 presidential election, why he is a self-proclaimed 'Republican for Biden,' and more. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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