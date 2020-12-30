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The "Instruments of Tyranny" at Home: Top-3 to Nullify Now
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75 views • December 30, 2020
All through history, governments have used fear of foreign danger to establish what James Madison called “the instruments of tyranny” at home. Living under the largest empire in the history of the world means things are more dangerous for liberty than ever. But steps can be taken right now to nullify them in practice and effect.
Path to Liberty: December 30, 2020
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Path to Liberty: December 30, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/
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