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4 trucks enter D.C. despite police efforts to keep them out
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90 views • March 19, 2022
It's now been more than three weeks since The People's Convoy left California and some drivers now feel like they have found an ending to their journey. One America's Stefan Kleinhenz has more from Washington, D.C.
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