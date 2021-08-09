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AMERIKAN HISTORY: HOW WE BECAME THE U.S.S.A.
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30 views • August 09, 2021
Why have we been conditioned to uncritically pledge allegiance to the indivisible political power of Washington, D.C.? And why do so many self-described conservatives love doing so?
How did a pledge written by a Socialist for the purpose of promoting Socialism become a cherished, sacred rite to many self-described conservatives even though it is antithetical and actively opposed to the Spirit of 1776 that many of the same people claim to adore? Would the Founding Fathers have taken such a pledge? If they had agreed with The Pledge, would they have even become the Founding Fathers?
These are some questions explored in this first installment of AMERIKAN HISTORY: HOW WE BECAME THE U.S.S.A.
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How did a pledge written by a Socialist for the purpose of promoting Socialism become a cherished, sacred rite to many self-described conservatives even though it is antithetical and actively opposed to the Spirit of 1776 that many of the same people claim to adore? Would the Founding Fathers have taken such a pledge? If they had agreed with The Pledge, would they have even become the Founding Fathers?
These are some questions explored in this first installment of AMERIKAN HISTORY: HOW WE BECAME THE U.S.S.A.
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firebreathingchristian/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Satire(?) Site: https://theendtimes.news
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