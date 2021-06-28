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John McAfee Found Dead – Deep State Whistleblower - Rotternews 6.28
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John McAfee Found Dead – Deep State Whistleblower - Rotternews 6.28
John McAfee was found dead on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
John McAfee was the founder of the antivirus software maker, McAfee.
John McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket (they say) when he was found dead in his Spanish prison cell ahead of extradition to the United States.
A suicide note was found inside the pocket of tech mogul John McAfee, who was found dead in a Spanish prison cell last week
The discovery of the late software millionaire’s note was credited to an anonymous source who was not authorized to speak about the investigation
The “anonymous source” was not allowed to speak about the “investigation” – interesting
The “suicide note” contents have not been publicly disclosed – of course not
John McAfee’s widow (Janice McAfee) blamed US authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison
Janice McAfee said her husband was not suicidal and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death
John McAfee has stated he was not suicidal many times and knew he was in trouble, just like Brandy Vaughan, who blew the whistle on BIG PHARMA and was found dead in her home after multiple creepy occurrences – read the post on this.
McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday
John McAfee’s death came hours after a court ruled he would be extradited to the U.S. to face charges for tax evasion
‘His last words to me were: ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening’, those words are not words of someone who is suicidal,’ John’s wife told reporters
‘I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine,’ John McAfee tweeted on October 15, 2020.
Just minutes after John McAfee’s death was reported, his official Instagram account posted a plain image of the letter ‘Q’ in an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory
Theories are now emerging, including the idea McAfee activated a ‘dead man’s switch’, to expose the government.
A ‘dead man’s switch’ is activated when the device’s owner dies.
The mysterious ‘Q’ post shared to McAfee’s Instagram could indicate a hidden encryption, theorists suggest.
John McAfee got a tattoo in 2019 saying ‘Whackd’ after he said the US government was after him and that he would never kill himself.
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John McAfee Found Dead – Deep State Whistleblower - Rotternews 6.28
John McAfee was found dead on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
John McAfee was the founder of the antivirus software maker, McAfee.
John McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket (they say) when he was found dead in his Spanish prison cell ahead of extradition to the United States.
A suicide note was found inside the pocket of tech mogul John McAfee, who was found dead in a Spanish prison cell last week
The discovery of the late software millionaire’s note was credited to an anonymous source who was not authorized to speak about the investigation
The “anonymous source” was not allowed to speak about the “investigation” – interesting
The “suicide note” contents have not been publicly disclosed – of course not
John McAfee’s widow (Janice McAfee) blamed US authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison
Janice McAfee said her husband was not suicidal and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death
John McAfee has stated he was not suicidal many times and knew he was in trouble, just like Brandy Vaughan, who blew the whistle on BIG PHARMA and was found dead in her home after multiple creepy occurrences – read the post on this.
McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday
John McAfee’s death came hours after a court ruled he would be extradited to the U.S. to face charges for tax evasion
‘His last words to me were: ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening’, those words are not words of someone who is suicidal,’ John’s wife told reporters
‘I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine,’ John McAfee tweeted on October 15, 2020.
Just minutes after John McAfee’s death was reported, his official Instagram account posted a plain image of the letter ‘Q’ in an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory
Theories are now emerging, including the idea McAfee activated a ‘dead man’s switch’, to expose the government.
A ‘dead man’s switch’ is activated when the device’s owner dies.
The mysterious ‘Q’ post shared to McAfee’s Instagram could indicate a hidden encryption, theorists suggest.
John McAfee got a tattoo in 2019 saying ‘Whackd’ after he said the US government was after him and that he would never kill himself.
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
(for sheeple herding & Sharing)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
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