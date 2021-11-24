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mRNA cDNA GOODBYE YOU!
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153 views • November 24, 2021
mRNA cDNA GOODBYE YOU!
2013 Supreme Court Petition explaining RNA, mRNA, DNA, isolated DNA and cDNA and how cDNA, AND isolated DNA "CAN BE OWNED AND PATENTED!" For PDF copy of petition contact [email protected]
Another Fantastic production of Truth, if all the Political press was replaced with true journalists, we wouldn't be in this mess, as it would all end, and the masses would be waiting for all the arrests, and there will be plenty of them. Thank you Diana for everything you are getting out and the fantastic research you have done!.
They're coming for the children now they've already murdered thousands and thousands of old people I think it's time for war it's been declared by these communist satanic black muzzle wearing genocide pushing motherfukers
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2uXzVVBRIN7V/
2013 Supreme Court Petition explaining RNA, mRNA, DNA, isolated DNA and cDNA and how cDNA, AND isolated DNA "CAN BE OWNED AND PATENTED!" For PDF copy of petition contact [email protected]
Another Fantastic production of Truth, if all the Political press was replaced with true journalists, we wouldn't be in this mess, as it would all end, and the masses would be waiting for all the arrests, and there will be plenty of them. Thank you Diana for everything you are getting out and the fantastic research you have done!.
They're coming for the children now they've already murdered thousands and thousands of old people I think it's time for war it's been declared by these communist satanic black muzzle wearing genocide pushing motherfukers
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2uXzVVBRIN7V/
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